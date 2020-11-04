Prudential PLC Has $9.33 Million Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.37% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 530,841 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $7,419,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $7,286,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 345,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 220,442 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of HOMB opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

