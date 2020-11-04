Prudential PLC Has $9.33 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.37% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

