Prudential PLC Has $8 Million Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.23% of TCF Financial worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the first quarter worth $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 17.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

