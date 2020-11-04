Prudential PLC Has $8.39 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.41% of Sterling Bancorp worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 584.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 77,917 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.