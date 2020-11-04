Prudential PLC Has $7.90 Million Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Independent Bank by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Independent Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,509,000 after buying an additional 57,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

INDB opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $87.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

