Prudential PLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 1.35% of Apogee Enterprises worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $668.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

APOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

