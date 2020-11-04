Prudential PLC Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.39% of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

