Prudential PLC Has $51.90 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 183,566 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

