Prudential PLC Has $15.90 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1,335.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 44,304,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,649 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,905,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,548 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,056,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,726 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,613,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,166,000 after purchasing an additional 907,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,913,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,893,000 after purchasing an additional 938,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

