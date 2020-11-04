Prudential PLC Has $15.90 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1,335.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,143,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 152.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.