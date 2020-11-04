Prudential PLC Has $13.36 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of PayPal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $179.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.