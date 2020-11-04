Prudential PLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after buying an additional 1,148,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,804 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 341,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,468,000.

Get iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.