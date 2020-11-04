Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Autohome worth $39,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Autohome by 1,002.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,093,000 after acquiring an additional 820,091 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 14.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,152,000 after acquiring an additional 683,313 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $868,901,000 after acquiring an additional 427,798 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 331,918 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Autohome by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,124,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.49.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

