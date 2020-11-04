Prudential PLC Grows Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 20.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Integer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 475,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 29,507 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Integer by 69.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITGR stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Argus cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

