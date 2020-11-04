Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.12% of McKesson worth $29,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.92. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

