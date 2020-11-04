Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 217.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $118,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.