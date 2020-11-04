Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.