Prudential PLC Buys 46,300 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Sterling Bancorp worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,481,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 584.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77,917 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STL opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STL shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

