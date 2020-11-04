Prudential PLC Buys 12,200 Shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 39.21% of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $364,000.

NASDAQ BFIT opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

