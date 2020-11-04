Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $363.44 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.