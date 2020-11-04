Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 155,666 Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.05% of Magna International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Magna International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Magna International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at $67,504,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGA opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGA. TD Securities raised their price target on Magna International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

