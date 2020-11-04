Prudential PLC Acquires New Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 345,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,091,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,234,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,098,000 after buying an additional 790,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,119,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,205,000 after buying an additional 133,778 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,003,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,665,000 after buying an additional 497,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.