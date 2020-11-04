Prudential PLC Acquires New Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

