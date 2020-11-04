Prudential PLC Acquires 628 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,116 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.07% of Splunk worth $20,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,540 shares of the software company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Splunk by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,138 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the software company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Splunk by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $194.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

