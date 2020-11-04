Prudential PLC Acquires 44,400 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

