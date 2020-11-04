Prudential PLC Acquires 309 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $229,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $179.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average of $173.18. The company has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

