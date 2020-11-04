Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PUK. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. Prudential has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 29,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 210.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 246,676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential during the first quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 1.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 630,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

