Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on PUK. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.
Shares of Prudential stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. Prudential has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $39.10.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.
Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.