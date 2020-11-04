Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share.
PRU stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.
Prudential Financial Company Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
