Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share.

PRU stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

