Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

PRVB opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 2,800 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,919,214. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

