Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 3.53. Provention Bio has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 2,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 51.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 231.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 354,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 27.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

