ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Trading Up 13.8%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares were up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 235,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 183,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.26. Equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 782.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 66.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

