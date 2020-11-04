ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Up 15.2%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.34. 238,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 101,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ted William Karkus sold 50,000 shares of ProPhase Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,419,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health.

