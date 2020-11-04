Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Stock analysts at Summit Insights issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Proofpoint in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury expects that the software maker will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Summit Insights currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

PFPT stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.71. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,676. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.