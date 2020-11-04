Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (PRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) to post earnings of C($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 million.

TSE:PRN opened at C$23.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $452.86 million and a PE ratio of -13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 12.54. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of C$9.51 and a 1-year high of C$27.45.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

