Primo Water (PRMW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Primo Water has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. On average, analysts expect Primo Water to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

