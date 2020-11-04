Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.25. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $549.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

