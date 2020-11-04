Potbelly (PBPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. On average, analysts expect Potbelly to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

In other news, CMO Brandon P. Rhoten sold 9,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $37,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,883.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $27,483.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,382 shares of company stock worth $137,169 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

