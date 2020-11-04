Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 219,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POR opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

