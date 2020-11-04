Piper Sandler Weighs in on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

SC opened at $21.73 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 237.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 37.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 106,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,524 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

