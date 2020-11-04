Piper Sandler Weighs in on Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

