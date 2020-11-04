Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Merchants Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRME. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $27.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.17. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 155.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

