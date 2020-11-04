Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for SS&C Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the technology company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 80,361 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

