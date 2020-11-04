Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Dunkin’ Brands Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin’ Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $106.50 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.28.

In other Dunkin’ Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the third quarter worth $387,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

