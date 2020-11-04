Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

FND opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $2,385,199.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,896,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 136,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,051,454 shares of company stock worth $409,546,362. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

