Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Envista in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $26.93 on Monday. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Envista by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 278,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Envista by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Envista by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

