Piper Sandler Comments on Devon Energy Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.48.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

