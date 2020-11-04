Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.47.

Shares of MMC opened at $106.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,173,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

