Piedmont Lithium Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,230 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the average daily volume of 197 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.32 million, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

PLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium makes up about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

