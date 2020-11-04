Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Short Interest Update

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $456,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $331,242.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,978 shares of company stock worth $1,409,008. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,237 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 68.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 636,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 220,758 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 178.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 627,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phreesia by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 121,946 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

