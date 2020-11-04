Philip L. Hawkins Buys 2,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WELL stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

